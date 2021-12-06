‘It’s been a really good day’: Biddick bags a treble, while an in-form trainer also follows suit





Point-to-point highlights from both meetings that took place this weekend (5 December).



One jockey enjoys success at his local track, while an in-form trainer follows suit with winners aplenty.

Cornwall Hunt Club, Wadebridge, Cornwall

WILL BIDDICK was in redoubtable form to score a treble and secure a joint lead in the early standings of the men’s championship.

“Tom [Malone’s] horses were in cracking form and it’s nice to have one for Alan Hill, so it’s been a really good day.”

Will’s first of two winners for Tom came aboard the five-year-old Escapeandevade (pictured top), powering across the line 10 lengths ahead of his closest rival in division two of the maiden.

Tom said that the horse looked to “take his eye off the ball” on his early starts in Ireland, but as he has matured, he has “really switched on”.

“Once he matures again, he’s going to be a lovely staying handicap chaser because he’s tough and he jumps great,” he said.

Will’s second victory came in the intermediate aboard Voie Dans Voie, giving trainer Alan Hill an across-the-card treble. He then completed his own hat-trick in the saddle with another win for Tom aboard Truckers Pass in the restricted.

Variety has proved the spice of life for the Neil McLean-trained Evron, second to Truckers Pass when the pair clashed at Dunsmore in November, who enjoyed his first taste of victory with a win in the opening division of the maiden.

The 6/4 favourite looked relaxed and confident, swinging through the race under Josh Newman, before locking horns with Transition Period and Darren Edwards for a thrilling battle to the line.

“I thought this track would suit him, because it’s a bit different. There’s lots of places to take a pull and get a breather,” said Kayley Woollacott, who owns the seven-year-old with Josh.

“I wondered how resolute he would be up the hill three times, but to be fair to him, he’s been really genuine.”

The Secret Singer gelding had form in France, particularly in cross-country races where he finished ahead of Easysland on several occasions, and was bought by the pair for “a bit of fun”.

Kayley added he no longer wants to run under Rules and is instead loving his life of hunting with the Seavington, fun rides and pointing.

Nathan Green scored his second win of the season aboard the Myles Osborne-trained Moratorium in the veteran and novice riders conditions. This was Nathan’s third-ever pointing ride, having first sat on a horse just three years ago.

The eight-year-old Presenting gelding, who finished third behind Envoi Allen a year ago when in training with Gordon Elliott, made his move three from home and Moratorium showed his class in his response, breezing through to cross the line in front.

“You dream and hope about riding a winner, but you’re never sure whether it really happened, but I’ve got support [from Myles and his dad] and you get on a good horse like him and it all falls into place.”

Lauren Reed enjoyed her second win, 18 months after her first, with the Stuart Sampson-owned and trained Quite By Chance in the ladies’ open.

Going full circle

THE career of men’s open winner Sykes came full circle with victory under Darren Edwards who rode him in his first starts as a four-year-old.

The now 12-year-old gelding, started his career in points with trainer Nicky Martin and ridden by Darren, before progressing to enjoy success hurdling under Rules with Philip Hobbs. He fell a couple of times over fences and Nicky took him back, with the intention of rebuilding his confidence, and the horse has gone from “strength to strength”.

“He is an absolute legend and I never wanted to retire him because he’s not the sort of horse you can retire. But he’s rated too highly over hurdles, he doesn’t like National Hunt fences and he has fallen, so I thought point-to-pointing was the way really to retire him,” said Nicky.

“I’m just so pleased for him because he so deserves it.”

Alan Hill clocks 350th winner

South East Hunts Club, Charing, Kent

BACK BAR set his name as one to follow with a 10-length win over 2021 Aintree Foxhunters hero Cousin Pascal, for the on-form team of trainer Alan Hill and jockey Izzie Marshall.

“Normally I would make the running on Back Bar, but I know Cousin Pascal likes to do that, so I just dropped in behind and took my time a bit,” said Izzie, who leads the ladies’ championship title race on six winners.

With half-a-circuit left to go, Back Bar surged ahead, finishing strongly to give Alan his 350th pointing victory.

“His jumping is such an asset. He’s a big horse, but he is very clever, especially when he’s in tight, and I’d say that’s what won him the race early on,” said Izzie.

The win was made all the more special as the Cranfield Family’s nine-year-old gelding had several “niggles” last season, which he has overcome.

“It’s cool to cement the view that we had of him 12 months ago that we’ve got a really good horse and it makes us excited to hopefully go novice hunter chasing this year.”

The terrier-like Getting Closer continued his excellent run of form from 2020/21 to take the level two conditions race and secure a quick-fire double for the team.

“He’s quite small, but he’s got the heart of a lion,” said Izzie. “He travels very strongly and likes to do things his own way – he never will do too much in front, always just enough. But he was brilliant and great to start the season on the foot that we want to keep going on.”

Trainer Kelly Morgan and jockey Alice Stevens continued their 100% strike-rate as a team, winning the 2m4f restricted with Feuille De Lune.

“She’s always been a mare that I’ve thought a hell of a lot of,” said Kelly, adding she was pleased with how the mare settled today.

“When we first got her, she was like a bull in a china shop – everything had to be done at a million miles an hour. She’s calmed down so much. I ride her every day and she just wants to please you with everything she does.”

Alex Chadwick and the 25/1 shot Castle Trump, owned by Charlie Buckle and trained by Rob Cundy, could not be caught in the 2m4f maiden.

“I schooled him behind for the first time at home and he wasn’t really concentrating, so I said I’ll lead and he seemed like a different horse in front,” said Alex. “So I thought if there’s not going to be much pace, I don’t mind leading and that’s what I did – I didn’t see another horse!”

Tommie O’Brien and Gran Paradiso, trained by Bea Coward, teamed-up to win the men’s open. The maiden conditions’ race went to the Philip Rowley-trained four-year-old Outlaw Dream on his first start, under Ben Bromley.

