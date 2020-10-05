Owners have been urged to sign up to Colic Awareness Week and receive a free care and emergency plan that could make “all the difference” when dealing with the condition.

The British Horse Society (BHS) and University of Nottingham’s Colic Awareness Week launches today (5 October) for its second year. Running as part of the organisations’ REACT Now to Beat Colic campaign, the week will feature free daily 10-minute webinars on a range of colic-related subjects, and top tips via social media.

Vet practices that are signed up to the organisations’ Vet REACT Colic Champions scheme, by which they agree to work together and with owners to provide advice and presentations, will also share information online during the week.

BHS welfare education manager Emmeline Hannelly said the aim of the REACT (Restless or agitated, Eating less or droppings reduced, Abdominal pain, Clinical changes, Tired or lethargic) campaign, launched in 2016, is to educate as many owners as possible about how to spot the early signs, adding that critical colic can be a “race against time” to save a horse’s life.

“The campaign has been well received by horse owners and vets, however we are aware that many people may not have a care plan in place. This really can make all the difference and in some cases, it can be the difference in saving your horse,” she said.

“We are asking everyone to ‘pledge to react’ and receive a free care plan during the week.”

Katie Lightfoot, equine welfare teaching associate at the University of Nottingham’s vet school, said: “We are delighted to be continuing our collaboration with the BHS to improve the health and welfare of the horse.

“The school of veterinary medicine and science has continued our research into colic and emergency planning which underpins this educational campaign. Colic awareness week gives us a fantastic opportunity to share the evidence-based information as widely as possible within the horse community.”

Owners can sign up at www.bhs.org.uk/colic

