Is this the cutest champion from the 2023 Royal Windsor Horse Show?





Two perfectly presented home-produced Welsh section A mares took the top two spots in the inaugural Royal Windsor Pretty Polly M&M championship on day three of the 2023 Royal Windsor Horse Show.

For the first time, the British Show Pony Society (BSPS) hosted the ever-growing section of classes specifically for home-produced competitors on royal turf.

After taking first and second in the M&M lead rein class, 14-year-old grey mare Thistledown Velvet Touch, owned by Rosie Lear and ridden by Rosie’s daughter Naomi, and 13-year-old palomino mare Woodend Marigold, owned by Heather Cook and ridden by Camilla Hollis, stood side by side once again in the final championship line-up.

Joining the leading reins in the Royal Windsor Pretty Polly M&M championship were the first and second placed combinations from the first ridden class, Tabitha Hughes riding Miranda Hughes’ Towergate First Impression, and Evie Rose Walsh aboard her family’s Churchwood Obsession.

In the mixed small breeds class, Jane Smith and her Welsh section C stallion Dafren Rhodri were called forward to take the title, ahead of second placed Blaencila Penny, a Welsh section C mare owned and ridden by Abbie Dark.

The final pair of Pretty Polly M&M victors were Katherine Marks and her Welsh section D stallion Thorneyside The Guardsman, also the winners of the open Welsh section D breed class earlier in the day, and Jane Somerset riding her own Connemara Tesremos Sunnybear.

