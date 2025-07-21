Former British medal-winning horse on Irish squad for European Para Dressage Championships





New faces and a former British team horse are among those named on the Irish squad for the European Para Dressage Championships (3–7 September).

Horse Sport Ireland high performance para dressage manager Simone Hession has chosen “a blend of youth and experience” to travel to Ermelo, the Netherlands.

The team features the top two ranked riders in the under-18 world para dressage rankings; 17-year-old Katie Reilly who will bring forward Natasha Baker’s former top ride Keystone Dawn Chorus, and 16-year-old Clodagh Walsh, who rides her own Chantal.

Katie, Clodagh and Angela Lyons (Woodcroft Santa Cruz) are all making their championship debut. Jessica McKenna was on the Paris Paralympic team and rode at the 2023 Europeans, but will ride a new championships partner in D.C.I Cerruti.

Irish team for European Para Dressage Championships

The selected riders for the Irish team at the European Para Dressage Championships, in order of grades, is:

Grade I

Clodagh Walsh and 16-year-old mare Chantal

Owner: Alan Walsh

Breeder: Hans-Hermann Maack

Breeding: by Christ 3, out of a mare by Del Piero

Grade III

Jessica McKenna and 14-year-old gelding D.C.I Cerruti

Owners: Elder Klatzjo and Emma and Jessica McKenna

Breeder: Raimund Vorwerk

Breeding: by Christ 3, and out of Fariane

Katie Reilly and 14-year-old mare Keystone Dawn Chorus

Owners: Kathleen Heavey, John Norcross, and Brendan and Karen Reilly

Breeder: S Lavendera

Breeding: By Dimaggio, out of a mare by Escudo 19

Grade IV

Angela Lyons with 17-year-old gelding Woodcroft Santa Cruz

Owner: rider

Breeder: Karl-Heinz Flach

Breeding: By Sandro Hit, out of a mare by Airport

Non-travelling reserve:

Grade III

Kate Kerr-Horan with 10-year-old gelding Lykkebo’s Don Akino

Owner: Ted Horan, Pam and Kate Kerr-Horan, and Loui Porter

Breeder: Helle Muller

Breeding: By Blue Hors Don Olymbrio, out of a mare by Michellino

“With the athletes selected it gives us the opportunity to field a team of rising young talent, with Clodagh at her first major championships, Katie and Jessica both on new horses for the Europeans and Angela brings forward a depth of experience of being involved in the sport for so long,” said Simone Hession.

“I’d like to thank all the athletes’ teams, team vet Seamus Mc Sorley and Horse Sport Ireland for their continued support.”

