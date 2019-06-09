Irish WEG medallist wins Bramham under-25s

Ireland’s Cathal Daniels followed his Tattersalls under-25 success last weekend with a win in the British Horse Feeds under-25 CCI4*-L at Equi-Trek Bramham International Horse Trials .

Riding Margaret and Frank Kinsella’s 12-year-old chestnut mare Rioghan Rua, Cathal, 22, was the only rider in this class to finish on his dressage score (33.7), and rose up two places from third after cross-country.

Cathal, part of the Irish silver medal-winning team at the 2018 World Equestrian Games in Tryon, said: “She’s not the easiest mare, but she jumped great today and just hosed round the cross-country yesterday, finishing well under the time round a big track.

“I was lucky enough to have other horses for Tattersalls, and if you want to know where you are with a horse, you come to Bramham.”

He hopes to take Rioghan Rua to the European Championships at Luhmühlen in August.

Yasmin Ingham was in pole position overnight on Sue Davies’ and Janette Chin’s Sandman 7, but hit one showjump to finish second. She is the British under-25 champion – an accolade she adds to the under-21 title she won last year at Houghton.

“So close!” said Yasmin, 22. “He jumped out of his skin in there – it was rider error, to be honest.”

Sue Davies and her daughter Janette Chin bought Sandman 7 from Pippa Funnell for Yasmin to ride last July.

“He’s an incredible horse, and such a pleasure to have around,” said Yasmin, who completed on 34.1.

Will Rawlin took third place on VIP Vinnie on 36.9. They picked up two cross-country time-faults on Saturday and just knocked one pole in the showjumping, dropping them a place from second.

“I’m chuffed – that was just one of those things,” said Will. “He came out of yesterday really well and jumped how I wanted him to; it was my mistake. He’s class.”

Dressage leaders Richard Coney and Kananaskis had a stop across country, which moved them down to eighth, but a clear showjumping round with just 0.4 of a time-fault gave them a finishing score of 62.2 and fourth place.

Constance Copestake took fifth place for France with El Kolibri, while Bella Innes Ker, who was one of several riders in this class to fall foul of the final water complex on Ian Stark’s tough cross-country track, was sixth on Cartown Wallabe.

Twenty-five riders started and 13 finished. Charlotte East, fifth after cross-country, withdrew King Albert from the holding box at the final horse inspection on Sunday morning.

Stay up to date with the latest news from Bramham here on across the weekend, and don’t miss further analysis and insight into where the classes were won and lost in next Thursday’s Horse & Hound magazine (13 June).