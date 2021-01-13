Injured King’s Troop horses and riders recovering after incident in London

King’s Troop horses who were injured in an incident in London this week are expected to make a full recovery, the Army has confirmed.

While they were being exercised in the Woolwich area on Monday morning (11 January), horses from the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery were spooked, it is believed by a car, and ran loose. A number of soldiers fell and were injured.

An air ambulance and the Met Police came to the scene but the former was not used as none of the riders’ injuries were serious.

A spokesman for the Army said: “We can confirm that a number of military personnel and horses from the King’s Troop, Royal Horse Artillery were injured while out training on Monday morning.

“The injured personnel received medical treatment in hospital but were released later that day and are now recovering. The horses too are expected to make a full recovery.”

A Met Police spokesman said the force was called at about 10am, and all roads were open shortly after 11am. There were no reports of any injuries to members of the public. A spokesman for the London Ambulance Service said personnel treated six people at the scene and took them all to hospital.

The King’s Troop horses’ training has been reduced to the minimum during the coronavirus lockdown but they must be exercised every day for their welfare, while also giving military staff the opportunity to gain and increase their equine-related skills. Since the first lockdown in March last year, the troop’s activities have always been carried out in accordance with Government guidance.

Footage shared on social media this week of King’s Troop horses involved in an incident with an overtaking motorcyclist was taken some 18 months ago.

