



Two riders who pulled up on yesterday’s cross-country course at the Longines Luhmühlen Horse Trials have shared updates on their horses.

US rider Tammie Smith retired Solaguayre California on course and said that the mare is “doing well and is happy at a local clinic”.

“She is being treated for a puncture wound that ultimately created a fracture after jumping the C element of the water [LeMieux Lagune],” said Tamie, who rides the 12-year-old for David and Julianne Guariglia.

“There isn’t really any explanation other than freak things happen sometimes, however the most important thing is that she is happy and has an optimistic prognosis for making a full recovery.

“The dedication to supporting these horses at elite sport is second to none. When speaking with Julianne’s father Dave this afternoon, he was very supportive and quoted a line, ‘you never know what worse luck your bad luck has saved you from’.

“So I leave you with that and I look at the optimism of today, because honestly this is the only way to keep forging ahead.

“So I’m going to lean towards that the universe has another plan for me and California for now and she’s such a legend of a horse. She showed all her class today and I’m very proud our hard work showed through.”

Tamie thanked California’s owners for their “unwavering commitment to getting California the best support possible”, as well as her team of vets, grooms, support crew, friends, Team USA and peers.

Luhmühlen Horse Trials: a British rider’s update

H&H reported yesterday that Imogen Murray pulled up Roheryn Ruby after Fran Reeve, Kim Pengelly and the MS Team’s 15-year-old mare sustained an injury on landing at the final element of the Meßmer Water (fence 17abc).

“She’d jumped all the fences I was more worried about with so much confidence and was absolutely flying,” said Imogen. “She came through water so well but I felt an off step as we came out.”

“The vet team at the event and the Team GBR vets have been fantastic and so supportive. She’s quite happy in her stable and we’ll continue treatment when we get home.

“It’s my first trip to Luhmuhlen and overall it’s been a great experience and event I’d love to come back to.”

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.