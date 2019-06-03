‘It’s important for horses to hack’ says Charlotte Dujardin

Olympic rider Charlotte Dujardin is supporting welfare charity Brooke’s annual Hack to Remember Day in memory of equines from the past.

The event, now in its second year, takes place on Sunday 7 July, when riders across the UK are urged to come together and hack out on the same day.

Charlotte, a global ambassador for Brooke since 2015, said: “Horses have always been a huge presence in my life and this Hack to Remember Day I’ll be thinking about my four-legged friends who are no longer here.

“I feel it’s important for horses to go out for regular hacks and see the world. It’s a vital break from the training routine that keeps them happy and means they’re experiencing new things. By donating and taking part you can honour the horses, donkeys and mules of yesterday, whilst helping to ensure that those of tomorrow have a better quality of life.”

A spokesman for Brooke said the day will highlight the important role equines play in our lives while benefiting the millions of equines working around the world today. Participants can share messages and pictures on social media using the hashtag #HackToRemember and can join the charity’s official event page on Facebook to let others know they are taking part.

“Whether it’s to honour a special horse from the past, or to pay tribute to the contribution of horses around the world today, Brooke is asking riders to hack out in honour of these animals and donate to the MyHackathon JustGiving page,” said the spokesman.

The day coincides with the charity’s annual MyHackathon fundraising challenge which asks supporters to hack 100 miles in 100 days and raise £100 to improve the lives of working equines.

“Brooke’s overall target for MyHackathon is to raise £30,000 by the end of October. It’s estimated that it costs just £4.50 to reach one animal through their work overseas, which means that with a fundraising target of £100, each rider will be helping a horse like theirs every 4.5 miles they hack,” said the spokesman.

To find out more about MyHackathon and to sign up visit www.thebrooke.org/myhackathon.

