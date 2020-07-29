‘Imagine how powerful that would be’: riders urged to unite and help new fireworks petition reach parliament

A new petition calling for the sale and use of fireworks to be limited to organisers of licensed displays is awaiting government response — as equestrians are urged to help get the petition debated in parliament.

The petition, started by Julie Doorne of FAB Firework Campaign UK, launched on 21 July and was signed by 10,000 people in less than two days. The government must now respond to the petition, which by today (29 July), had more than 19,000 signatures.

Julie has successfully taken two firework petitions to debate in parliament, in 2016 and 2017, and a third petition started by the campaign last year was signed by more than 300,000 people before it was closed early owing to the general election.

“We’re out of season for fireworks so to get to 10,000 signatures so quickly is wonderful and shows the strength of feeling about this. It’s not a knee-jerk reaction,” Julie told H&H.

“We don’t expect a positive response from the government but people shouldn’t be disheartened. People will say things like the government aren’t going to do anything and stop sharing, but that’s when we need to work even harder to keep getting signatures.”

Julie said the campaign had worked hard on the wording of the petition.

“We didn’t want to use the word ‘ban’ as some people don’t like it. We’ve asked for the sale and use to be limited to organisers of licensed displays. A licence can have conditions, and can be refused or revoked,” she said.

“People tend to read the wording and interpret it differently, but once you get the petition to a debate then we can contact MPs and submit a report with our suggestions on what we would like to happen.”

Article continued below…

If the petition is signed by 100,000 people by 21 January, it will be considered for debate in parliament.

“The petition is for everyone; animal owners, people with autism, elderly, people with PTSD affected by fireworks. Imagine how powerful it would be if all those voices got together,” Julie said.

“We’ve got to get it to debate without question – we don’t believe the issues around fireworks are something the government can go on ignoring much longer.”

We continue to publish Horse & Hound magazine weekly during the coronavirus pandemic, as well as keeping horseandhound.co.uk up to date with all the breaking news, features and more. Click here for info about magazine subscriptions (six issues for £6) and access to our premium H&H Plus content online.