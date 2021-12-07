Even gold medallists need a wingman, plus other things the horse world is talking about





1. Behind this great woman is a great man

The saying “behind every great man is a great woman” can be traced back to the 1940s, before being adopted as a slogan for the 1960/70s feminist movement, but it can easily be turned on its head when you look at the friendship between Charlotte Dujardin and her best mate Ian Cast. While being based with Carl Hester means Charlotte is riding alongside one of the world’s top trainers day-in day-out, her right-hand man Ian is always on hand when she needs him. We spoke to the successful dressage trainer to find out more about his life as Charlotte’s wingman…

2. In difficult times, the horse world at its finest

This story of rider who not only got back into the saddle after suffering a mini stroke in February, but also managed to get back competing thanks to support from family and friends, is a uplifting one for anyone to read. But what makes it all the more special is the reaction of fellow competitors who, not knowing the rider’s back story, came together unbidden to offer their enthusiastic support on the day.

“Every single person was so supportive and kind and welcoming,” she said. “It’s what it all should be about.”

3. Have you got your Christmas jumper yet?

Whether you love them or loathe them, the festive jumper is a tradition that you can’t escape, so why not embrace the season and take the opportunity to put a horsey twist on this year’s choice? We’ve been scouring the internet to find the best options – my personal favourite has to be this one, but check out the full selection below.

