



When show producer Adam Forster visited Joyce and Jacky Newbery’s Newoak Stud last year, he knew he’d found a potential Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) winner in Newoak Midnight Blue, but he didn’t quite think the gelding would win the Gribbin Family HOYS lead rein pony of hunter type class in his debut season.

The four-year-old part-bred, ridden by Scarlett Smith and owned by Scarlett’s grandmother Naomi Bradwell, is by former HOYS-winning Dartmoor Licksfold Snowstorm out of Ardenhall Midnight Charm. He is produced by Adam and his partner David Jinks of the Jinks Show Team in Cheshire. Earlier this year he took second at the Royal International (RIHS) and he booked his HOYS place after standing mini champion at Royal Bath and West.

“I thought I had a bit of a star on my hands when I saw him at the stud,” said Adam. “I remember looking at him for the first time and saying to David that we were definitely taking him home with us. We backed him over the winter and he’s been incredible. He has the best temperament, and I love his movement.”

This was five-year-old Scarlett’s first time riding at HOYS and the win marked Adam’s first victory in the HOYS lead rein pony of hunter type championship.

“I’ve been second in this class twice and this was my third attempt; it’s taken me three goes to win it.

“Naomi has been one of our longest standing clients, so this is really special for her, too.”

Finlay Clay and Heather Cray’s Cadlanvalley Super Ted were second, led by Craig Elenor.

You might also be interested in…

FREE £10 M&S giftcard with Horse & Hound magazine subscriptions for a limited time Who will take the 2022 HOYS hunter championship? Find out the class results here… Noble Peppermint reclaims HOYS working hunter pony title with 10-year-old jockey ‘That was the most magical moment’: Jo Bates takes HOYS hack spoils with young mare

Don’t miss a second of the action from HOYS on HorseandHound.co.uk with no limit on how much you can read from as little as £1 per week with a Horse & Hound unlimited websitesubscription. Join now. Plus enjoy our full 22-page HOYS magazine report, including in-depth analysis of all the showing and showjumping, plus exclusive comments, on sale Thursday 13 October