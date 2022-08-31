



You don’t see too many palomino showjumpers competing at the higher levels, so this striking stallion really caught our eye when winning the six-bar at an international show in Valence, France, on Saturday (27 August).

The 10-year-old Capuccino is ridden by Italian showjumper Filippo Marco Bologni and, in their first attempt at a six-bar competition, the duo soared over a final vertical standing at 1.92m (just over 6ft3in) to win the class. “I really felt like I was flying,” said his rider.

The eye-catching French-bred stallion is by the 1.50m jumper Ensor Van De Heffinck (Clinton x Heartbreaker) out of a Darco mare named Insolante, who was herself a palomino. Cappuccino is the last of her offspring and by far the most successful in the sport.

The stallion was produced in Italy through his early years, with 28-year-old Filippo taking the reins at the end of last year.

The golden-coated Cappuccino has since stepped up the levels, making his five-star debut at La Baule, France, this year and winning a CSI2* grand prix in Italy last month.

Eight combinations went to post for the CSI2* six-bar class at Hubside Jumping Valence, held under the spotlights on Saturday night. In the first jump-off, the final fence measured 1.70m before the line of obstacles was reduced to four with the last set at 1.80m. This reduced the field to three and Filippo’s two rivals both faulted as the trio attempted the next line, where the ultimate vertical stood at an imposing 1.92m. With Capuccino soaring over each fence with inches to spare in this fourth round, he and Filippo were declared the worthy, if unexpected, winners.

“Capuccino is an incredible 10-year-old stallion, but he doesn’t have a lot of experience yet,” explained Filippo. “It was his first appearance in a six-bar event and he jumped amazingly. I think he is a horse that has the means to jump in grands prix.”

