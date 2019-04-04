Husband of woman found dead at stables charged with her murder

The husband of a woman who was found dead at stables in Warrington has been charged with her murder.

David Pomfret, of Masefield Drive, Winwick, has appeared in court charged with the murder of Ann Marie Pomfret.

The 49-year-old, who was heavily involved in dressage in the northwest, was found dead at the yard in Old Alder Lane, Burtonwood, on 2 November last year.

Mr Pomfret, 50, was arrested that day and bailed, pending further inquiries.

He was charged yesterday (3 April) with murder and remanded in custody to appear at Chester Magistrates’ Court today.

In a statement released after Mrs Pomfret’s death, her family described her as a “beloved daughter, wife and mother”.

“She loved nothing more than spending time with her family out in nature, looking after their horses,” they added.

“We are devastated that she has been taken from us so young and in such a senseless way.”

Mrs Pomfret played a major part in running the Somerford Park Premier League shows, and also volunteered at Bolesworth International.

Somerford director Debbie King said: “She was absolutely brilliant.

“She was one of those people who willingly offer help. She was incredibly generous and kind-hearted, and gave up so much of her time; it’s incredibly sad.”

Ms King paid tribute to the sheer volume of work Ms Pomphret undertook as a volunteer to help with the running of the four-day shows, and to her “delightful” family.

“She’s going to be so much missed,” she said.

Mr Pomfret is due to appear at Liverpool Crown Court on Monday (8 April). No plea was entered.

