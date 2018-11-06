Family pay tribute to woman believed murdered at stables

The family of a woman believed murdered at a stable yard in Cheshire has paid tribute to a “beloved daughter, wife and mother”.

Police launched a murder investigation after 49-year-old Ann Marie Pomphret, who was heavily involved in dressage in the northwest, was found dead at stables in Old Alder Lane, Burtonwood, on 2 November.

In a statement, her family said: “Marie was a beloved daughter, wife and mother. She loved nothing more than spending time with her family out in nature, looking after their horses.

“We are devastated that she has been taken from us so young and in such a senseless way.”

A post-mortem concluded that Ms Pomphret’s cause of death was serious head injuries, and a 50-year-old man remains in custody, helping police with their investigation.

Officers are making “extensive” inquiries and have appealed for information, including dashcam footage and a potential witness.

A woman was walking a German shepherd along Alder Lane between 7.40pm and 7.50pm on 2 November near the Fiddle ‘I’th Bag pub.

Detective Inspector Adam Waller, of the major investigation team, said: “While we continue to follow a number of lines of enquiry, I am keen to speak to a woman who could be a potential witness to our investigation.

“If you were walking your dog along Alder Lane on the evening of Friday 2 November please come forward and call police on 101.

“Detectives remain in the area as part of the investigation while local officers are also providing reassurance to the community. If you have any concerns or issues please speak to an officer.”

Mr Waller had previously appealed for anyone who was driving in the area at the time, who may have information or dashcam footage also to contact police.

“I’d like to reassure residents that we are working tirelessly to establish the circumstances surrounding the death and are providing an increased presence in the area,” he said.

The family’s statement added: “We ask that anyone who has any information no matter how small to inform the police as soon as possible. Marie will for ever be in our hearts and we appreciate all of the well wishes that we’ve received, but ask that our privacy be respected during this very difficult time.”

Anyone with information can call Cheshire Police on 101 or via the force’s website, while dashcam footage can also be uploaded online.

Information can also be shared in confidence by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.