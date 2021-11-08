Hunting leaders condemn behaviour of woman caught on video kicking pony





The Hunting Office and the Cottesmore have condemned the behaviour of a rider who was caught on video appearing to aim a kick at a pony at the weekend.

Hunt saboteurs shared the footage, of horses’ being loaded, on social media yesterday (7 November). It shows a grey pony get free at the bottom of a lorry ramp and trot into the road, where he is caught.

A woman, dressed in breeches and boots, takes the pony’s rope and appears to kick at its chest, then smacks its face.

The saboteurs who filmed the incident said the rider was out with the Cottesmore, a spokesman for which said: “The Cottesmore hunt does not condone this type of behaviour under any circumstances and we will be reminding all of our supporters that this will not be tolerated.”

The footage has made national news, and been shared by anti-hunt groups online.

A spokesman for the Hunting Office said: “The Hunting Office expects the highest level of animal welfare at all times and condemns the actions taken by this individual who is not a member of the hunting associations.”

The RSPCA said the footage was “upsetting”, adding that it will “always look into, and if necessary, investigate any complaints made to us about animal welfare”, and asking anyone with “first-hand information” on the incident to contact the charity.

World Horse Welfare thanked those who had been in touch about the footage, adding: “We share your disgust at this footage as any abuse of a horse is completely unacceptable. We understand that the incident has been reported to the RSPCA and they are investigating.”

