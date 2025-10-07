



It’s HOYS time

It’s the day before one of the biggest indoor shows of the season and there are equestrians up and down the country feeling butterflies ahead of the Horse of the Year Show (HOYS). If you’re heading there to compete for the first-time, then don’t miss our showing editor Bethan Simons’ essential insider’s guide to help you make the most of the experience. Bethan will be on-site throughout the show updating our live news service with details all the showing winners, while H&H’s Lucy Elder is covering the showjumping and dressage classes, so make sure you join us so you don’t miss a thing.

Motorbikes collide with rider on bridleway

Thames Valley Police is appealing for information after a woman in her 40s sustained serious injuries in a collision involving herself and her horse, and three “scrambler” motorbikes, on a bridleway. The incident took place between 5.45pm and 6pm on the off-road route between Devil’s Hill and Harpsden Road, near Sonning Common in Oxfordshire, on 25 September. Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting reference number 43250494143, or by making a report online via the Thames Valley Police website.

Incredible British showjumping success

The British showjumping “dream team” bagged yet another elite title over the weekend when winning the Longines League of Nations Final in Barcelona on Sunday (5 October). Ben Maher, Harry Charles, Donald Whitaker and Scott Brash had to jump off against Ireland in a thrilling showdown against the clock to decide top honours. Scott Brash and Hello Jefferson secured the victory for Britain, flying home with a quarter of a second to spare on the clock. Scott also won the grand prix on Friday riding superstar mare Hello Folie.

