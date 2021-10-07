



KATY STOCK put a previous fall in this class behind her to land the 2021 Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) mountain & moorland working hunter pony (M&M WHP) 133cm title riding 17-year-old chestnut Welsh section C pony Rushfield Oh So Smart.

“We haven’t had the best of runs – I fell off here last time, then I couldn’t get him round at the Royal International, but we qualified at the BSPS Summer Championship, which was a bit of a surprise, and then went clear here, so I couldn’t have asked for more,” said Katy. “I was sat in the line-up waiting for the results, thinking to myself, ‘oh well, we got round, which is a big improvement on last time’, so, to win was a massive bonus.”

Katy has owned the gelding by Parvadean Replay out of Springfieldpark Rosina for six years.

“Qualifying at the BSPS Summer Championships was the first time I’d ever won a sash on him, so to come and win at HOYS is just unbelievable,” added Katy. “I would have been chuffed to have just gone clear and got round, and when they called my number out, I had to double check because I couldn’t believe it was me.”

Katy admits it’s been six years of “hard work”.

“He’s not been the easiest, but I’ve just kept on going,” she said. “If you want something enough, you will get there. He’s been a typical cheeky and naughty Welsh. Everyone thinks he’s easy, but he’s actually really naughty. I still love him though.”

At home, the HOYS 133cm M&M WHP-winning pair spend most of their time hacking out.

“We don’t school, just hack and have a lesson a week,” said Katy. “I did say if I ever won HOYS, I would retire him because this is the ultimate, and where else is there to go? Maybe we’ll have a go at arena eventing instead.”

You might also enjoy…

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.