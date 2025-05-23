How to protect UK herd in event of African horse sickness outbreak, Bramham entries, and more things the horse world is talking about





African horse sickness: how to protect UK herd

The UK Government and equestrian industry are working to try and ensure Britain’s horses are protected should African horse sickness (AHS) arrive. Defra’s exotic disease control team organised a session on 14 May to set out current contingency plans for an outbreak, in Britain or a neighbouring country, and to ask experts in the industry for their thoughts. How to get the right messages to the right people, at the right time was a key point – as is the need to know exactly where horses are in the event of increased risk of disease. “While the risk to the UK remains remote, African horse sickness is one of the most impactful animal diseases and is one of four listed in the National Risk Register,” a Defra spokesperson told H&H. “Preparedness is therefore key and this stakeholder meeting was the first in the Government’s disease exercise planning for AHS. Future work will look at disease control measures, vaccination and recovery.”

Bramham entries

Rising stars and Badminton re-routers are among the strong entries for the 2025 Defender Bramham Horse Trials (5 to 8 June). Entries are still open, but there are already exciting fields set to take on both the CCI4*-L and CCI4*-S (including the under-25 national championship). The CCI4*-L competitors include Daisy Berkeley and Diese Du Figuier, who were second at Blenheim 2024, Kylie Roddy, who has re-routed with SRS Kan Do following an early fall from the gelding at Badminton, Zara Tindall on Class Affair and Gemma Stevens with Chilli King – a full brother to her Bicton five-star winner Chilli Knight.

Laura Kraut on Royal Windsor

Top US showjumper Laura Kraut looks back on a sunny Royal Windsor Horse Show and shares her thoughts on the film about partner Nick Skelton’s career, in her exclusive H&H column this week. “England was always considered a bit of a hike by Continental riders and while other British international shows are probably suffering with a lack of foreign competitors, Windsor is an exception,” says Laura. “It has the draw of being not only a five-star but a very special atmosphere, and the top riders still make the journey, as they do for London in December. This year we’ve been blessed with wonderful weather – I think it’s the first time I have ever left with my shoes still dry!”

