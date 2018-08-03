Horses put down after road collision: woman in court

A woman has appeared in court in relation to a 2017 road collision in which two riders were injured and their horses fatally injured.

Karen Higgins, of Orchard Close, Normandy, Surrey, was charged with one count of driving without due care and attention following the incident, on 26 November last year. She denies the charge.

Surrey Police said both the horses had to be put down at the side of the road, Christmas Pie Avenue in Normandy, owing to the severity of their injuries.

One of the riders involved, a teenage girl, sustained minor injuries in the collision, while the other, an adult woman, was more badly hurt and had to spend time in hospital as a result.

Ms Higgins, 36, appeared at Guildford Magistrates’ Court last Friday (27 July).

She pleaded not guilty to the charge, and her next court appearance is due to be at Staines Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 15 October.

