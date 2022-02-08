Horsebox goals, rules U-turns and other things the horse world is talking about





Lorry goals

If you’re used to staying at overnight shows in less than luxury, waking up with wet feet on rainy mornings and thinking longingly of a kettle that boils in less than 20 minutes, you may not want to see how a European champion showjumper does it. Martin Fuchs’ lorry, as revealed in a tour conducted by his supergroom Sean Vard, has several televisions, all the kitchen gadgets one could wish for and a spacious bathroom that’s “more like a hotel room”, not to mention a horse area that’s the epitome of equine business class travel.

Rule changes

When the British Show Pony Society (BSPS) announced changes to the width of spreads in some working hunter pony classes, there was widespread outcry. Some competitors were concerned making the oxers wider would discourage entries from some breeds, and reduce entry numbers, while the BSPS said the change had come in response to pleading from course-designers, judges and competitors. But the BSPS also said it would listen to feedback and at its judges’ conference last week, revoked the change.

Getting back out

We’re sure most of the equestrian world has its fingers, toes and hooves frmly crossed for a return to something more like normality in 2022 after two years of Covid. H&H has pulled together all the dates you need for what is hoped to be a top year of equestrian sport, from the return of events like Badminton and Burghley horse trials to the full return of Hickstead. There’s also a huge amount of international action, including two World Championships, scheduled this year.

