Rugs ‘probably saved life’ of cob trapped neck-deep in bog

A cob had a lucky escape after becoming stuck in a bog up to her neck.

The mare, named Farrah, escaped from a grazing area on 5 February in Amlwch, Isle of Anglesey in North Wales, and sank into a bog.

Her owners called the RSPCA and a team from Wales attended, as well as a vet from Bodrwnsiwn Veterinary Practice and a local contractor.

“This poor horse was well and truly stuck in the bog up to her neck,” said RSPCA inspector Mark Roberts.

“It was so deep I don’t think her hooves even reached the bottom. The area around the horse was a thick mat of moss, reeds and roots as well as mud so we had to force our arms as far as we could to get two straps around the horse’s body. This was the hardest and most time-consuming part of the rescue. We then placed a sheet over some moss, which had created a kind of raft, and a vet arranged for a local contractor to attend with a front loader which we connected to the straps underneath the horse.

“We managed to drag the horse out and on to the sheet but we had to tow her for about 20 or 30 metres before she was back on solid ground.”

Article continues below…

You might also be interested in:

Farrah was dried off, given pain relief and stabled overnight after her ordeal and has recovered well.

“The vet checked the horse and miraculously her core temperature was normal as she had been wearing two rugs, which probably saved her life and stopped hypothermia from setting in,” added Mr Roberts.

“The horse was on her feet in ten minutes after getting unstrapped so we’re very hopeful she will be okay.”

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade to access our H&H Plus online service which brings you breaking news as it happens as well as other benefits.

