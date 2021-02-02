Elderly mare freed from slurry pit in three-hour rescue

A mare who became “well and truly trapped” up to her neck in a slurry pit has been rescued by fire crews in a difficult three-hour operation.

On Sunday (31 January) Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service and local farmers were called to help the 26-year-old mare called Angel, who had become stuck in the pit in Kendal, Cumbria.

A spokesman for Kendal Fire Station said crews from Kendal White, Milnthorpe on-call, Kendal on-call and SM Leather were mobilised to the incident at around 9.55am.

“A horse had become trapped in an access pit to a slurry store approximately a metre square,” he said.

“Crews worked tirelessly, along with the farmer to free the horse, using the farmers’ two diggers and tele-handler. The crews quite literally dug the horse out, then using animal rescue kit, lifted the horse to safety.”

The spokesman added that the rescue was a “very difficult job in difficult conditions”.

“A huge thanks must go to the Milnthorpe crew; their knowledge of animals and the building trade were priceless,” he said.

“Well done to all involved, a real team effort that lasted approximately three hours. The horse was successfully rescued and is now hopefully going to make a full recovery.”

The forced shared images of the rescue on social media in a post that has been shared more than 3,000 times. A spokesman added: “As you can see by the pictures, she was well and truly trapped”.

