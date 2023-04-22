Horse sports take action to prepare for Government emergency alert





Equestrians have been reminded about the government’s national test of the UK emergency alerts service, taking place this Sunday (23 April).

Emergency alerts are a government service that will warn people if there’s a “danger to life nearby”. In an emergency, mobile phones or tablets will receive an alert with advice about how to stay safe, for example during periods of severe flooding, extreme weather or when there is a fire. The government does not need to know a person’s phone number or location to send an alert.

When an alert is issued the mobile or tablet may make a loud “siren-like” sound (even if its on silent), vibrate, and read out the alert. The sound and vibration will last for around 10 seconds.

At 3pm on Sunday a test alert will be sent out to mobile phones and tablets across the UK.

The alert will say:

“This is a test of Emergency Alerts, a new UK government service that will warn you if there’s a life-threatening emergency nearby.

“In a real emergency, follow the instructions in the alert to keep yourself and others safe.

“This is a test. You do not need to take any action.”

A British Eventing spokesman said BE officials will be working with event organisers and teams to try and avoid any competitors being in the field of play at that time.

“There will also be reminders throughout the day that the phone alert is happening,” said a spokesman.

British Dressage confirmed that there will be a pause in competition at the Winter Dressage Championships at Hartpury. Endurance GB issued a reminder to riders and rider organisers to be aware that the alert could startle some horses.

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.