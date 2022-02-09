Horse sport’s future at the Olympics, and other things the horse world is talking about





1. Why horse sport’s place at future Olympics is not a given

FEI eventing and Olympic director Catrin Norinder issued a warning at the FEI eventing risk management seminar that “the [International Olympic Committee] IOC is putting a huge amount of pressure not only on us, but all the international federations involved in the Olympic Games, that we have to reduce the complexity, most of all the costs, and increase universality for the next Games if we actually want to stay there”. She added that there is “daily pressure” from the IOC, saying they are “still telling us that we have to be careful on all these things for Paris”.

2. An exciting new partnership

Cute Girl, the winner of the seven-year-old CC3*-L WBFSH Eventing World Breeding Championships for young horses at Le Lion in 2021 under Australia’s Kevin McNab has been sold to 26-year-old US rider Hallie Coon. Hallie, who has represented the US on Nations Cup teams and competed to five-star level, has Olympic ambitions, with Paris 2024 a major target. “She’s got everything you dream of finding in a horse that will go all the way, and for someone who’s dreamed of representing the USA on the world stage my whole life, riding her makes it all feel tangible,” Hallie said. Hallie plans to syndicate the mare, with a small number of “traditional” syndicate shares available, plus one share split into “micro-syndicate” packages for an affordable option to allow more individuals to become involved in the sport.

3. A new direction for one successful rider

International showjumper Yazmin Pinchen has decided to step back from riding as she awaits the arrival of her second child – with plans to focus on her growing family and her equine breeding programme with 19-year-old stallion Van De Vivaldi going forwards. Yazmin and “Vinnie” competed at the 2011 young rider Europeans and in 2015 won the Bolesworth grand prix. “I’m trying to get some offspring from Vinnie,” Yazmin told H&H. “He’s still sound and probably capable of going on, but I thought with my baby due around the end of March, and realistically by the time I’m back, we’re going to have lost a whole breeding season so I thought at this time I should focus on that.” The H&H team wishes Yazmin the best of luck for the future.

