Horse road safety in parliament, HOYS on TV and other things the horse world is talking about

MP takes horse road safety campaign to parliament
Newbury MP Lee Dillon is “keeping the pressure on” the Government by introducing a presentation bill focusing on equestrian road safety. Mr Dillon has already introduced an early day motion on the same topic, backed by other MPs, and he told H&H this is part of his overall campaign, first prompted by the death of racehorse Knockalla on the roads in his constituency last year. The new bill would set out speed and distance rules for passing horses, make horse road safety part of the driving theory test and raise awareness. “In reality, a presentation bill is unlikely to become law, but what’s really important is that it puts it on the parliamentary agenda and keeps the pressure on,” he said. “I’ve got the second reading of that bill on 17 October, so if they get through the other private members’ bills, then there would be a chance for my bill to be debated, and potentially voted on.
HOYS to be shown on free-to-view television
Grandstand Media has partnered with Channel 4 to “bring the magic of Horse of the Year Show to a national audience” in a 90-minute highlights programme. The programme will air two weeks after the event and feature “unprecedented access to the early morning preparations, emotional moments and the electrifying live action from the legendary ‘arena of dreams’.” HOYS event director Emma Wardell said: “We are absolutely thrilled to be partnering with Channel 4 to bring the magic of Horse of the Year Show to a national audience. HOYS is the pinnacle of the equestrian calendar – not just a competition, but a celebration of excellence, heritage and passion.
Equine therapy centre opens in memory of Jack de Bromhead
Today (26 September) leading trainer Henry de Bromhead, his wife Heather and daughters Mia and Georgia attended the opening of The Jack De Bromhead Equine Centre, at charity ChildVision’s Drumcondra campus, Dublin. The facility aims to “transform opportunities for children with visual impairments and additional disabilities”, and has been built in memory of Jack, who died after a fall on 3 September 2022, aged 13. “The centre will be a place of learning and hope, full of laughter and joy, traits that were such a part of Jack, all facilitated by the much-treasured horses and ponies that call the ChildVision stables home,” said the family.
- To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website
You may also be interested in:
Young mare trampled in lorry and thought dead is unrecognisable and happy in her forever home
Farewell to ‘truly special’ mare who served in the Household Cavalry for 15 years
Why horse owners need to be on high alert thanks to a bumper crop of acorns in the UK
Subscribe to Horse & Hound magazine today – and enjoy unlimited website access all year round