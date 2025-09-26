‘A place of learning and hope, full of laughter and joy’: equine therapy centre opens in memory of late young jockey





An equine therapy facility that aims to “transform opportunities for children with visual impairments and additional disabilities”, has opened in memory of the late young jockey Jack de Bromhead.

The Jack de Bromhead Equine Centre, at charity ChildVision’s Drumcondra campus, was opened on Friday (26 September) in a ceremony attended by leading trainer Henry de Bromhead, his wife Heather and their daughters Mia and Georgia.

Chris Jones, a family friend and racehorse owner, led the fundraising campaign for the facility, built in memory of Jack, who died after a fall on 3 September 2022, aged 13.

The Jack De Bromhead Equine Centre will give children who are blind, neurodiverse or with multiple disabilities access to “the best global equine activities in a supportive and purpose-designed environment” and will allow the ChildVision equine team and volunteers to reach more children, “making a life-changing difference”.

The de Bromhead family described the centre as “a wonderful legacy for our beloved Jack, a hugely missed son and brother”.

“Horses are a huge part of our lives, and we know the physical experience of riding a horse offers so many potential benefits, especially helping address a host of physical, social and emotional issues,” they said.

“The Jack de Bromhead Equine Centre will be a place of learning and hope, full of laughter and joy, traits that were such a part of Jack, all facilitated by the much-treasured horses and ponies that call the ChildVision stables home.

“We are delighted to have been part of this journey and today to see this vision become a reality with the opening. We are forever grateful to all the donors who came on board to support us – we know Jack would be really proud of what this life-changing generosity will enable for generations to come”.

Mr Jones added that the vision for the centre was to “create a space where even more children could benefit from equine-assisted therapies”.

“From the beginning of this journey, we wanted to find a fitting way to remember our wonderful friend Jack, who was a hugely talented horseman but also a kind, caring and joyful young man,” he said.

“Now Jack’s name will be forever associated not only with the equine world but with creating joy and hope for so many children. It’s been an immense privilege to be part of this campaign and I’d like to take this opportunity to thank all the wonderful donors who gave so generously to ensure this building became a reality. I know Jack would be really proud by what’s been enabled in his memory”.

ChildVision’s equine unit manager Lucy Dillon said: “Having a facility such as this which has been built by donors, many who were previously strangers to us but friends and family to the de Bromheads, will enable our team of dedicated staff and volunteers to help those children most in need of equine assisted activities.

“To now be in a position to help more children and not worry about things such as inclement weather or losing natural light is something we are all looking forward to in the weeks, months and years ahead. We are incredibly proud of the work we do and to see children engage with our horses and ponies in such a positive way is why we do what we do.”

