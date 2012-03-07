Horse rescued from Spindles Farm helps to beat rural crime

A horse rescued from Spindles Farm in Amersham , Buckinghamshire – Britain’s worst recorded case of equine neglect – will soon be out on the beat in Norfolk.

Six-year-old Bert was rescued in 2008 when more than 100 horses, ponies and donkeys were removed from the site after 30 horses were found dead and many more were suffering from severe neglect.

Bert was offered a home at Redwings in Norfolk where he was able to recover before being rehomed with staff member Nicola Rix.

And he will now patrol South Norfolk’s streets with Nicola Rix, who is a special constable, as part of Norfolk Constabulary’s Operation Randall.

Nicola said: “I am so proud of Bert. His turnaround is remarkable and to be able to serve the community as a special constable – and to have Bert with me – is fantastic.”

The pilot scheme to tackle rural crime in the area follows the success of a similar project in Hertfordshire.

Temporary chief superintendent Nick Dean who leads the operation said: “The specials on horseback will offer a visible and reassuring presence in the local communities where they will be patrolling.”