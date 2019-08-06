Horse put down and two men seriously hurt after collision with lorry

A horse had to be put down when the carriage it was pulling was involved in a collision with a lorry on an A road in South Wales.

Two men, aged 79 and 62, were also injured in the accident, on the A740 near the Rhyd Y Car turn off in Merthyr Tydfil at about 9am on Saturday (3 August).

A spokesman for South Wales Police, which was called to the scene, said the men were taken to hospital where they remain with serious injuries. The lorry driver was not seriously injured.

“We were called at 9.05am on Saturday to reports of a lorry in collision with a horse and cart,” said the spokesman.

“The horse was restrained by members of the public further down the carriageway [but it] was severely injured and was humanely put down at the scene.”

The spokesman said the road was closed in order for an air ambulance to land at the scene but both carriageways later reopened.

A spokesman for the Welsh Ambulance Service said: “We responded with three rapid response vehicles, two ambulances and we were supported by a volunteer doctor, the Wales Air Ambulance as well as the fire and rescue services. Two patients were transported by road ambulance to Prince Charles Hospital, Merthyr Tydfil.”

The police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage to contact 101, quoting reference 19002289621.

