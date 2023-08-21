Horse put down and driver seriously injured in early-morning road collision





A horse had to be put down after a major collision in which a driver and passenger were seriously injured.

Hertfordshire Constabulary is appealing for witnesses, information and dash-cam footage relating to the incident, on the A602 early on Friday morning (18 August).

A spokesman for the force said the incident occurred at about 4.12 am on the westbound carriageway in Little Wymondley.

“A taxi was travelling along the road when it reportedly collided with a horse that had escaped a nearby field,” the spokesman said.

“The driver was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, while the passenger was taken to hospital with serious, non-life-changing injuries.

“The horse was sadly put to sleep at the scene.”

Sergeant Dan Newton, from the Hertfordshire Constabulary road policing unit, said enquiries are continuing and officers are appealing for information.

“If you were travelling in the area at the time and had a dash-cam fitted, please check it as you may have some crucial information to assist our enquiries,” he said.

“I would also like to thank the public’s patience as the road remained closed for several hours while our officers carried out crucial work at the scene.”

Information can be submitted online, by speaking to the force communications room via web chat or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 41/66229/23.

Reports can also be made in confidence by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via the untraceable online form.

