Horse & Hound seeks experienced digital marketing professional





Are you an experienced digital marketing professional with a strong equestrian background working on a freelance basis? Then we have an exciting opportunity that you won’t want to miss.

Horse & Hound is looking for a freelance digital marketing expert to work on our horses for sale platform, which was recently relaunched in partnership with Whickr. The successful applicant will be able to demonstrate their ability to manage organic and paid social promotions as well as paid search and email marketing activity, liaise with our in-house art team on updating assets, and be familiar with the relevant tools to track and report on the effectiveness of marketing campaigns and editorial activity.

Responsibilities of the role will include:

Planning and management of campaigns that drive our KPIs

Use of a full range of marketing tactics including but not limited to email, social, PPC and display

Working with internal teams/agency to brief PPC and other paid campaigns

Monitoring the marketing and conversion funnel performance and taking insights to adapt future campaigns

Producing reports to show impact of activity delivered

Equestrian knowledge and digital marketing experience are essential.

The role will be approximately 30 to 40 hours work per month on a freelance basis. Please contact nicola.mcclure@futurenet.com with details of experience, plus rate expectations, in the first instance. Closing date for applications: 1 September, 2023.

