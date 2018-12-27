Horse & Hound on sale on FRIDAY for one week only

Thought the best bits of Christmas were over?

Think again, as of course you still have the highlight of the week to look forward to as H&H hits the shelves – but not today!

Instead of its usual Thursday publication day, Horse & Hound magazine is this week coming out tomorrow, Friday 28 December.

“We always have to work out our Christmas schedules here at H&H to see how we can provide the best service to our readers within the limits of deadlines, printing schedules and of course Olympia,” magazine editor Pippa Roome explained.

“This year, the best option was to bring out an issue on Friday, 28 December, which is packed with a full dressage report from Olympia and the vast majority of the showjumping action from the show, as well as all our regular news, features, hunting and more.”

Pippa continued: “We’ll then be back to our normal Thursday publication the following week, with the magazine out on 3 January including showing, driving and the Sunday showjumping from Olympia, plus a picture special of Boxing Day meets from around the country.”

Other inclusions to look forward to in tomorrow’s magazine include the H&H quiz of the year, tales of some extraordinary equines and the H&H interview with Imogen Murray, plus much more.

Article continues below…

Pippa said: “We wish all our readers the very best for the festive season and look forward to continuing to bring you the best of the horse world in print, online and through our social media platforms in 2019.”

For all the latest news analysis, competition reports, interviews, features and much more, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, on sale every Thursday — except this week!