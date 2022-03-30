Hope for laminitis sufferers and other things the horse world is talking about





New laminitis treatment

H&H reports on a drug used to help lower blood glucose levels in humans, which has been found to lower insulin levels in horses, and is being used more in the treatment of laminitis and equine metabolic syndrome. Although vets stress that it is not a magic bullet, and in no way negates the need for horses and ponies to be of a healthy weight, it has proved to bring insulin levels down, and increase horses’ comfort, very quickly.

Fly season

It’s not here yet but the time of year for horse flies is fast approaching, with its accompanying misery for horses and riders. Our comprehensive guide will tell you how best to protect your horses and yourself from being plagued and bitten this summer

Selling horses

If you want to sell a horse or pony, look no further as you can advertise it with H&H free. Thanks to our ongoing partnership with equestrian insurance specialists SEIB Insurance Brokers, you can upload ads with unlimited pictures and video, to our horses for sale classifieds service, for no cost. H&H editor in chief Sarah Jenkins said: “We are thrilled to be partnering with SEIB to give horse owners a free, professional platform on which to advertise their horses for sale, enabling everyone the opportunity to get their horse seen by a broad, knowledgeable audience and have the best chance of placing them in a good home.’

