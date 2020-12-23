Record-breaking Hollie Doyle scoops three more accolades

Hollie Doyle has added more accolades to her record-breaking 2020 by scooping three Lester Awards – as she is named the first female Flat jockey of the year.

Nine awards were presented at the virtual Professional Jockeys Association’s (PJA) Lester Awards 2020, which celebrate the achievements of jockeys over the previous 12 months.

Hollie, 24, was crowned female jockey of the year and Flat jockey of the year – making her the first female to win this award. She also took the Flat jockey special recognition award. She is only the second jockey to win three Lesters in a single year — Paul Hanagan achieved this in 2010.

During 2020 Hollie broke the British record for the most winners in a year by a female jockey, rode her first Group One winner, won the Sunday Times and Sports Journalist Association Sportswoman of the year award, and came third in the BBC Sports Personality of the Year. She became the first British-based female jockey to ride a winner at the International Jockeys Challenge in Hong Kong on 9 December, and this week she achieved her 150th British win, at Lingfield.

Champion jump jockey Brian Hughes was named jump jockey of the year, Cieren Fallon took the apprentice title and Jonjo O’Neill Jnr was conditional jockey of the year. Jack Tudor was awarded jump ride of the year with Potters Corner at the Welsh National, and Flat ride of the year went to Dylan Hogan and Wanaasah at Wolverhampton. Dual Grand National-winner Leighton Aspell received the jump jockey special recognition title, and British Horseracing Authority chief medical adviser Jerry Hill received the president’s special award in recognition of his “tireless efforts” this year in helping racing overcome challenges brought on from the pandemic.

“We’re delighted for all the winners and hope it clearly demonstrates to them the regard and esteem in which they are held by their peers,” said PJA chief executive Paul Struthers.

“Hollie’s achievement in becoming only the second jockey in Lesters’ history to win three awards in a year, and becoming the first female to be crowned Flat jockey of the year, should not be downplayed.”

Mr Struthers added the PJA was delighted to be able to recognise Dr Hill’s work through the special president’s award.

“As well as overseeing improvements in the medical care of jockeys, including the expansion of on-course physiotherapy and offering one-to-one advice and support to jockeys who are hospitalised, his tireless and ongoing efforts to get us back racing, whilst ensuring the health and safety of the sport’s participants, hasn’t gone unnoticed by our members and this was their way of saying thank you,” he said.

“The Lesters are always a special occasion and in the absence of being able to hold an actual ceremony we can’t thank Sky Sports Racing enough for agreeing to host this live special as well as Racing TV for assisting us with the rides of the year footage.”

