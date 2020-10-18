‘I didn’t want it to be a one off’: rider breaks British record for second time

Top female jockey Hollie Doyle has broken the British record she set in 2019 in a “tremendous feat”.

The 23-year-old has set a new record for wins achieved by a woman during a calendar year after riding her 117th victory in 2020 with State Occasion at Kempton Park on 14 October. Hollie broke Josephine Gordon’s record of 106 wins last year when she reached 116 winners on 5 December.

A spokesman for Great British Racing said Hollie’s tremendous feat is “even more impressive” given that she has broken the record in fewer days, with the sport being suspended for 75 days between March and June owing to the pandemic.

“When I broke the record last year in the back of my mind I was always thinking about breaking it again this year, as I didn’t want it to be a one off, so I’m delighted to have achieved that goal,” said Hollie, who became the third woman to ride a winner at Royal Ascot with Scarlet Dragon in the Duke of Edinburgh Stakes.

“When you think that we also missed two months of racing this year, it is amazing that I have been able to do it so quickly. I want to thank all the owners and trainers that have supported me throughout this year, without them, none of this would have been possible.”

Hollie has enjoyed a successful season claiming maiden Group victories in the Group Two Princess of Wale’s Tattersalls Stakes at Newmarket on 9 July, and the Group Three BetVictor Rose of Lancaster Stakes at Haydock Park on 8 August on Extra Elusive.

Article continued below…

She also won the Group Three Gallagher Group Winter Hill Stakes at Windsor on 29 August, the same day she made history recording five winners, before following up with a treble on 30 August.

ITV racing presenter Francesca Cumani said: “I have made the point many times that I think gender is irrelevant when it comes to jockeys. For too long, female riders have not had the same opportunities as their male counterparts and have not had the chance to show the extent of their skills.

“Hollie has proven that when given an opening she can be just as capable, if not more than any of her colleagues. She is pocket sized but has talent for horses big and small that you can’t measure. Her humility and affability hold her in great stead for further successes and more records.”

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade to access our H&H Plus online service which brings you breaking news as it happens as well as other benefits.

