‘I hope he brightened their days’: former racehorse brings cheer and presents to children in hospital





A former racehorse spread festive cheer to children and young people in hospital by delivering gifts this afternoon (12 December).

Envisaging spent time with youngsters at the three mental health inpatient wards – The Croft, The Phoenix and The Darwin – at Cambridgeshire and Peterborough NHS Foundation Trust’s Ida Darwin site in Cambridge.

The eight-year-old gelding remains with his former trainer, James Fanshawe, and is spending his retirement accompanying younger horses on the gallops.

“Envisaging’s visit to the Ida Darwin Children’s Hospital today shows the positive impact interactions with racehorses can have and the meaningful nature of human-equine relationships,” said Gabi Whitfield, head of welfare communications at Great British Racing, which arranged the visit.

“Racehorses go on to excel in a range of careers after racing and it’s fantastic to see Envisaging and the James Fanshawe yard representing racing in their local area.”

Great British Racing, the industry’s official marketing and promotional body, is encouraging trainers to take racehorses and former racehorses into the community more often.

Research conducted by the organisation this year found that almost one in three (30%) of 12 to 17-year-olds surveyed had never been in physical contact with a horse. A total of 84% of people surveyed say they feel happy when close to animals and 48% would like to have contact with animals more often (news, 1 September).

Claire Muscutt, secretary at James Fanshawe Racing who accompanied Envisaging today, said the team “love bringing racing to the local community”.

“Envisaging is such a friendly horse who really enjoys meeting people,” she said. “It’s been great to meet the patients here at the Ida Darwin Site today and I hope Envisaging has brightened the days of patients he met.”

Dr Nancy Bostock, consultant paediatrician at The Croft, added: “Children and young people who come to our units have been on such tricky journeys so having a positive experience and contact with animals is really important in their recovery.

“We are very grateful to Great British Racing for providing us with this opportunity to meet Envisaging.”

