‘His gallop is where he shines’: first HOYS win for 19-year-old rider and ‘easy’ horse





A stunning performance sealed 19-year-old Georgina Kirby-Moore and Jemma Ellison’s eye-catching grey gelding SCT Master Of The Hounds (Paddy) top spot in the Enablelink Ltd intermediate show hunter of the year championship on day three of the 2023 Horse of the Year Show.

Paddy, a 10-year-old by Castlegar Rebel out of Castlegar Christina, made light of the show set by ride judge Anthony Perkins, which required combinations to produce two extensions, including one down the line-up of horses.

“His gallop is where he shines; it is definitely his best bit,” confirmed Georgina, who put her hand to her mouth in shock when she was called out as the class winner. “Paddy is such an easy horse to ride. He had no work this morning, he just walked up to the ring and went into the class.”

Georgina rode Paddy in this week’s ladies’ side-saddle final and she was the youngest contender in the field.

Jemma has enjoyed much success with Paddy during his career, who is based with Georgina’s brothers, Cheshire-based producers Jack and Harry Moore.

“When Jemma moved to Qatar for work she gave Paddy to me,” said Georgina, who is currently working towards a career working with children. “I do him completely by myself at home. He goes hacking, on cross country rides, and he also goes hunting.”

Last year’s winner, the Edmondson’s Briarhill Buddy Bolden, dual small hunter and intermediate supreme at the Royal International back in July, finished reserve to SCT Master Of The Hounds, ridden by Harriet Dennison.

“Louise and I both said we’d like to take the first two horses for a day’s hunting,” said Anthony. “They were both mannerly and they showed extensions. The horses which had been schooled and prepared for the day had no problem executing the set show.”

