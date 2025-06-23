



Robert becomes fourth Whitaker to win Hickstead Derby

Robert Whitaker and 19-year-old Gentlemen VH Veldhof topped an exciting Al Shira’aa Hickstead Derby on Sunday 22 June, seeing off two other strong contenders in the jump-off. William Whitaker on Flamboyant III and Sammie Jo Coffin on Chaccomo Blue finished second and third respectively.

“I’ve tried to win a few times, but never really had the right horse,” said Robert. “I’ve gone round for four faults before, but years ago. Gentlemen has done it a few times; he was unlucky last year and has been on great form, so I really knew he had a good chance. And he pulled it off.”

Last year’s winners William Funnell and Dublon had the chance to bag William’s sixth title in the class, but alas did not make the jump-off this time. And Michael Whitaker, who had been eyeing up a fifth Derby title, was unseated from D&H Q Paravatti N when the 13-year-old mare had an unfortunate stop at the fence straight after the bank.

Stranger leads horse after owner faints

Farrier and breeder Matthew Strawson of Brook House Farm Irish Draught stud stepped in to help fellow competitor and stranger Gillian Black at Lincolnshire County Show on 18 June when Gillian fainted before her second class of the day. Matthew took Gillian’s two-year-old Irish Draught Fuerty Supremacy into his in-hand class, and won – and then took him into the championship despite Matthew’s own mare and foal having also qualified.

“I’ll always be grateful to him,” said Gillian. “I thought ‘God, would anybody else have done that?’ He didn’t have to do it, but it was a lovely, lovely thing to do.”

Gillian believes it was the heat that caused her to faint, with temperatures reaching 31°C on the showground.

“I was standing at the side of the ring and said to my friend ‘I don’t feel well’, next minute I fainted and was on the floor,” she said. “My next class came up really fast and I could hear people saying ‘Is there anyone who could take this horse in as she’s fainted’.”

Travelling horses in the heat

There might be a welcome breeze today, but with temperatures set to soar again across the UK readers are asking what they can do to keep horses cool and to travel them safely in the hottest of the summer weather.

British Grooms Association shared the following advice: “Pre-travelling, it is wise to check traffic and take plenty of water and hay. It’s best to travel during the coolest hours of early morning and when the sun has gone down, and ensure that your equine breakdown recovery is up to date.”

