



Riders at Hickstead’s new September tour will now have the chance to compete for an additional £10,000 in “grand slam” bonuses.

The venue’s September show is running over two weeks for the first time this year in a bid to satisfy demand for a domestic alternative to popular continental tours.

With a total prize fund in excess of £70,000, it will be one of the most lucrative national showjumping events to be held in the UK. The show runs from 1-5 September and 8-12 September and has been backed by title sponsor Science Supplements.

They are offering any rider who can win both the 1.40m grands prix at the show – the Science Supplements Trophy and the Science Supplements All England grand prix – an additional £5,000 in prize money.

While the grands prix are likely to attract many professionals in the line-up, Science Supplements are also offering amateurs the chance to cash-in with a £3,000 bonus on offer for any rider who can win both of the 1.20m amateur championships.

There is also a £2,000 incentive for any rider who wins both the Science Supplements 1 meter open championship and the Science Supplements All England 1 meter championship.

“We have created the new grand slam concept to give both amateur riders and professionals in their respective classes the chance to aim for the double, and with that the added bonus prize money,” said David Mitson from Science Supplements. “This is especially significant for the amateur riders, as its creates a prize fund only usually seen for grand prix classes.”

Long-term Hickstead supporters Al Shira’aa have also put forward a bonus in the young horse classes.

The five, six and seven-year-olds will be awarded points in each of their respective Al Shira’aa age championships throughout the 2021 season. The overall winner in each category will receive an Al Shira’aa trophy plus a £250 cash prize.

In addition, the highest placed mare in each of the young horse championship finals during the second week of the show will receive a complimentary nomination to one of three Al Shira’aa stallions: Tsunami de Hus, SS Pegasus or Kratos FH.

Hickstead was one of two venues to trial a UK tour this year — in the wake of Covid, Brexit and the EHV outbreak.

Speaking to H&H earlier this year, Hickstead director Edward Bunn said: “We took on board people asking ‘why don’t we have tours in this country?’

“We have a lot of all weather arenas now, and the main arena is all weather grass and has been for almost 10 years, so we thought if there is something we can offer, we should offer it.”

