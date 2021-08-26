The H&H Awards are back! Tell us who you think should be there





Britain’s Olympic and Paralympic superstars are among those set to gather at Cheltenham racecourse to celebrate the industry’s best as the Horse & Hound Awards return this year, once again supported by NAF.

After Covid-19 forced the 2020 awards to be a virtual event, H&H is delighted to announce that the real thing is back this year, with a ceremony on 1 December, and we want to know who you think should be shortlisted.

“We are thrilled that, after a year of virtual awards owing to Covid-19 restrictions, we are able to bring our physical awards back this December, and look forward to welcoming all our shortlisted stars, supporters and guests to Cheltenham racecourse,” said H&H editor in chief Sarah Jenkins.

Nominate your heroes online

“And what a year it is for the awards to make a comeback in person, off the back of incredible sporting success stories – not least from Tokyo – and following a year in which individuals and organisations dug deep to work against the odds and keep our industry thriving. We look forward to celebrating all their stories this winter.

“Huge thanks go to our longstanding headline partners NAF, without whose support these awards wouldn’t happen, and to all our sponsors for helping us recognise greatness in all parts of the horse world.”

Anyone is welcome to nominate the person, group or horse they feel deserves recognition. Nominations can be made on the Horse & Hound website, from now until 5pm on 30 September. The H&H judging panel will then decide on a shortlist, influenced by the number of nominations and strength of the story of each nominee’s dedication and achievement.

In our 28 October issue, and online, we will announce the shortlisted candidates, sharing their stories and inviting you to vote for your winners, by 4 November.

Sarah said: “Now these awards have become such a firm part of the equestrian calendar, we look forward to watching how our award winners’ stories play out over the years to come.”

The categories are:

Bloomfields Horse of the Year

Celebrating our equestrian hero of today, the horse who is at the top of his or her game and is a pure joy to watch.

Stallion AI Services Pony of the Year

We all know the best things come in small packages – let’s hear it for brilliant ponies in sport and beyond.

Uvex Helmets Professional Rider of the Year

Honouring the greatest rider of our age, who is a hero and an inspiration to the rest, and whose ability is a blessing for both their horses and our sport.

Pikeur Amateur Rider of the Year

Acknowledging the rider who does not make a living from riding, training or competing horses, yet is dedicated to their passion.

NAF Five Star Magic Moment of the Year

The single moment in equestrian sport that has best captured our imaginations and which will go down in history as defining 2021.

Tommy Hilfiger Equestrian Young Rider of the Year

Celebrating up-and-coming talent in the horse world. Nominees must be under 25 years old on the day of the H&H Awards (1 December).

NAF Five Star PROFEET Farrier of the Year

Recognising the farrier who, through his or her knowledge and effort, has made a difference to a horse or horses’ performance or well-being this year.

Horse Dialog Equestrian Club of the Year

Celebrating the organisation that brings riders together and best supports them in achieving their goals – changing riders’ experiences for the better.

Absorbine Groom of the Year

Honouring the dedication, skill and sheer effort and love of horses this individual exerts to ensure the best care of their charges day and night.

Dengie Volunteer of the Year

Recognising the sacrifice made by this volunteer to enable countless others to enjoy their sport or profession week in, week out.

Baileys Horse Feeds Vet of the Year

Appreciating the singular difference this skilled professional has made to a horse or horses’ lives and subsequently to their owners’ lives too.

Horse & Hound Lifetime Achievement

Celebrating the life and work of the individual whose contribution to equestrian sport is little rivalled and worthy of sincerest praise.

