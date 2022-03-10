‘He’s not normal!’: Lottie Fry scores huge personal best with upcoming stallion

Britain’s Lottie Fry showed yet again the strength and depth of her horsepower when winning the grand prix special at Lier CDI4*, Belgium, aboard the 11-year-old stallion Glamourdale.

The Lord Leatherdale x Negro son, whom Lottie owns with Van Olst Horses, produced a stunning performance to win his third grand prix special, and was rewarded with an impressive personal best score of 78.68% – Lottie’s own best score in this test. The pair finished ahead of Sweden’s Juliette Ramel and seasoned team ride Buriel KH in second, and Germany’s Dorothee Schneider and First Romance in third.

“Glamourdale felt incredible,” Lottie told H&H. “His test sheet is just insane to look at – there is hardly anything below an eight. He got 10s for his extended canter, and also for his two-time changes. This is his third ever special – it’s not normal!”

The eye-catching black stallion, who combines breeding with dressage, is a full brother to Lottie’s 2021 Olympic and European medallist Everdale. Glamourdale himself shot to fame in 2018 when Lottie rode him to win the seven-year world championship in Ermelo – becoming the first British rider to claim this prestigious title.

Following that win, Glamourdale was lightly competed at small tour in 2019, making his international grand prix debut with Lottie in 2021. Although competed relatively sparingly at top level so far, Glamourdale has never scored below 73%, and has posted over 83% in his sole grand prix freestyle test.

“To be honest I don’t feel as though he has any weaknesses,” said Lottie, adding that the grand prix special seems to suit the stallion particularly well.

“His passage and extended trot are massive highlights so the special is good for him in that way – he loves those long sides, and loves to show off.”

Lottie had a busy weekend in Belgium, also bringing the 10-year-old Diego x Lord Leatherdale stallion Don Joe to compete in his first international grand prix, as well as the grey Everdale x Vivaldi eight-year-old Especial, who was fifth in the prix st georges.

“Especial is so talented and the judges were in love with him. He’s going to be very exciting,” said Lottie, who will head to the World Cup qualifier at s’Hertogenbosch, the Netherlands, this weekend with Dark Legend.

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.