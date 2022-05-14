‘He’s always been a natural’: former Aintree and Cheltenham runner wins Royal Windsor at his first in-hand show





Ex-racehorse Perfect Harmony (Brian) excelled in his first ever in-hand class to net the Tattersalls Retraining of Racehorses (RoR) open in-hand show series qualifier at Royal Windsor Horse Show.

Georgina Wilkes was at the bridle of Liz Prowting’s Definite Article 10-year-old. The Royal Windsor RoR in-hand class was Liz’s third win of the four-day show; her novice five-year-old Bloomfield President, and her middleweight, Bloomfield Eloquence, had won respective novice hunter and ladies’ hunter championships the previous day, with Alice Homer in the saddle.

During his racing career, Brian won over hurdles and as a bumper, and has run at both Cheltenham and Aintree. He was bought by Liz as a four-year-old from the Cheltenham sales. He was then sent to be trained by Alan King.

“We decided he would make a lovely show horse so we sent him to Georgina to compete,” said Hannah Bishop, who works for Liz. “This is only his second outing. He’s always been a natural show horse and he has a real affinity for the job.”

“He’s beautiful to ride and is the perfect gentleman,” added Georgina, who has won at Royal Windsor numerous times, including with her prolific side-saddle ride Mexican Summer. “Brian is super smooth and trainable.”

Liz was present to watch her horse win a strong class of 21 entries:

“Showing is all new to me this year,” said Liz. “But I’m having the most fantastic show; it has really been wonderful.”

