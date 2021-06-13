Horse fatally injured on cross-country at Bicton





The gelding was competing in the CCI4*-S class when the accident happened while going across country

Hendrix, owned and ridden by Holly Needham, has been put down after a fatal accident today (13 June) at Bicton Horse Trials, supported by Chedington.

The nine-year-old gelding (pictured prior to the incident) was competing in the CCI4*-S class when the accident happened while going across country.

A statement released by Bicton this afternoon said: “It is with great sadness that we announce that Hendrix, a nine-year-old chestnut gelding, ridden and owned by Holly Needham, was humanely euthanised by the vet as a result of a fatal accident at fence number 15, a roll top, while competing in the CCI4*-S at the Bicton International Horse Trials in Devon on Sunday 13 June 2021. Holly Needham was uninjured in the incident.”

Hendrix, who was by Garrison Royal, had amassed 40 British Eventing points during his career.

Holly first competed him at Isleham in February 2019, an event at novice level, which they won. They have since gone on to jump clear across country around the horse’s first advanced at Aston-le-Walls in May this year, and most recently jumped double clear in the CCI3*-L at Houghton International Horse Trials at the end of May.

Hendrix started his eventing career at BE90 level with Rosie Thomas in 2017, and progressed to BE100 and novice level with her before Holly took on the ride.

Article continues below…

More from Bicton:

The incident today happened at the Pig Arc Rolls (pictured below).

This combination were the only ones to fault at the fence, which was also used on the CCI4*-L track, throughout the competition at Bicton this weekend.

Read the full report from Bicton in the 17 June issue of Horse & Hound magazine, which will feature a bumper seven-page analysis, packed full with interviews and key information from this event, and keep checking back to horseandhound.co.uk for further updates, insight and features