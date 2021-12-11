Heartbreaking farewell to ‘special’ pony who helped disadvantaged young people





A pony who helped disadvantaged young people learn to ride and was a “friend to so many” has been put down in retirement aged 20.

In 2018 Beau retired to the Horse Trust after several years with Brixton-based Ebony Horse Club. The club aims to promote education, life skills and the aspirations of young people from disadvantaged communities in the area and during his time with the organisation 14hh Beau took part in many showjumping competitions and was known for looking after his young riders carefully.

“After several years of service in the city it was decided Beau had earned his retirement in the beautiful Buckinghamshire countryside,” said a Horse Trust spokesman.

“We spent three wonderful years caring for Beau at the Horse Trust. Three years filled with love, affection and lots of cuddles. Our adorable pony enjoyed nothing more than lots of fuss and attention and was usually the first to be seen at the gate in his field patiently waiting for his breakfast each morning.”

The spokesman said Beau suffered from severe arthritis in his hocks, which progressed “quite quickly” last year.

“He was lovingly managed by our team and had lots of different treatments in order to keep him comfortable,” he said.

“We were devastated when recently Beau reached a point where we were unable to keep him free from pain and we had to make the heartbreaking decision to say goodbye.”

The spokesman said Beau was a “special pony and friends with everyone”.

“He really did enjoy the company of all humans and horses. He loved to be groomed and enjoyed spending time in his field with fellow resident Teddy. It just won’t be the same, greeting his former field friends and not seeing Beau’s loving face popping over the gate to say hello. We are so incredibly saddened and we all miss him so much.

“Our kind-hearted and affable pony was a friend to so many at the Horse Trust. He was just the most sweet, loving soul who made us smile every time we would see him.

“Beau, you had a wonderful career helping so many young people and impacting so many lives for the better. We have been honoured to provide you with even more love and happiness in retirement and we know you are now galloping free over the rainbow bridge, pain free. Sleep tight Beau, you really were one superstar pony.”

A spokesman for Ebony Horse Club said the organisation was “so sad” to hear “wonderful” Beau had died and thanked the Horse Trust for caring for him during his retirement.

“He was so loved,” he said.

