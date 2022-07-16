‘Heartbreak’ as mule rescued from the streets as a foal is put down aged 30





A mule taken in by Bransby Horses after being found roaming the streets as a foal has been put down aged 30, following a “full and happy life”.

Ebony was rescued by the Lincolnshire charity from the streets of Gainsborough in 1992. Although it was not clear if she had escaped from a field or been abandoned, when no one claimed her she went on to receive “all the love and care she needed” from Bransby staff.

A Bransby spokesman said Ebony’s character and looks earned her “legendary status” and she was a firm favourite with the teams and supporters.

“She was a very intelligent mule and when she was younger she liked to be doing things rather than just grazing in a field,” he said. “During her early years she was trained to pull a small cart to help with weight management and keep her busy and she has lived with fellow mule Penelope and Shetland Cinderella for many happy years.”

“For many years Ebony was a popular Sponsorship Star but retired in 2019 to enjoy her twilight years out of the limelight. Since she retired she has been very happy playing and relaxing in her paddock with her little herd.”

Ebony celebrated her 30th birthday in January with a “mule-friendly” cake, which she shared with Penelope and Cinderella.

“Her loss will be felt by so many who had the pleasure of meeting her but none more so than the yard teams who have looked after her daily needs,” said the spokesman.

“As one of the greatest and most loved characters at the charity, she will be deeply missed. She lived a full and happy life, made possible only by the kind donations of those who support Bransby’s important equine welfare work.”

Bransby PR officer Maria Thompson added everyone at the charity is “heartbroken”.

“It’s so tough when we lose one, especially when they are as special as Ebony.”

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.