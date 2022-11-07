‘He should be ashamed of himself’: protestor jailed for hitting police horse





A protestor who hit a police horse “should be ashamed of himself” – and has been sent to prison for his actions.

Alexander Warren, 35, was part of a demonstration near the civic centre in Newcastle city centre on 29 August last year. Officers and horses, including Patronus, from Northumbria Police’s mounted section were on the scene to monitor the crowds.

Newcastle Crown Court heard Patronus was “likely to have felt pain and fear” when Warren hit him.

The 35-year-old, of Daryngton House, Hartington Road, London, denied causing unnecessary suffering to an animal but was found guilty after a two-day trial in July.

On Friday (4 November) he was jailed for 12 weeks, at the same court.

Superintendent Dave Pickett of Northumbria Police’s operations department, said: “Our mounted section is a crucial part of our policing family and was there to ultimately protect people. We will not tolerate this kind of behaviour under any circumstances.

“Warren’s actions were totally unacceptable and I would like to thank my colleagues who showed outstanding professionalism and resolve in the face of such needless hostility.

“Thankfully, since this incident, PH Patronus has received plenty of affection and love from the public and is already looking forward to assisting at future public events.”

Detective Constable Sarah Wright, the investigating officer, added: “Warren should be ashamed of his actions and I am pleased that the severity of his crime has been reflected in this custodial sentence.

“Our mounted section plays such a key role in helping to protect people and keep our communities safe, so it is always disappointing when incidents like this occur.”

It is understood that Warren denied any wrongdoing, saying he was there for a peaceful protest and that he did not lose his temper or want to cause Patronus any suffering, adding that he has cared for animals and never harmed one, and that he felt the horse was being made to block his path.

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.