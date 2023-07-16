‘He brightened up the day’: farewell to British Showjumping judge who served for 45 years





By Richard Tesh

Tony Hackett, the long-standing British Showjumping (BS) judge died on 24 June, aged 87.

Mr Hackett was a familiar figure at shows across Worcestershire and neighbouring counties. He had been a BS judge for 45 years and officiated at a range of other events including British Eventing horse trials, Pony and riding clubs, and many unaffiliated shows.

He was the BS Area 33 (Hereford and Worcester) representative for some 15 years from the late 1990s. Mr Hackett and the committee organised many shows, grassroots training and an annual awards scheme.

For a large number of years Mr Hackett and Ron Notley were an unmistakable pair in the judges’ box and would talk to the competitors while walking the course and setting up the timing equipment. When Mr Notley died 10 years ago, Richard Tesh took up the role of frequently judging with Mr Hackett. Their aim was always to ensure that everyone at the show had an enjoyable time while Mr Hackett helped to make the day pass quickly with plenty of light-hearted banter.

In more recent years mobility issues meant Mr Hackett was restricted to a limited number of local shows. He was due to judge at Feckenham but had to pull out a few weeks earlier. He died peacefully in his sleep in hospital in Redditch following a short illness, on the day of the Feckenham show. His funeral will be held at 2pm on Wednesday 26 July, at Redditch Crematorium, B97 6RR.

“We thank Tony for all he did for our sport, the memories and the good times,” said Richard Tesh.

A British Showjumping spokesman said Mr Hackett was a “fair and respected judge”, and dedicated area representative.

“He brightened up the day with his light-hearted banter and always found the time to listen and chat to all showjumping enthusiasts of any age. He will be much missed.”

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.