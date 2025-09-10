Low hay yields, tough showjumping tracks and other things the horse world is talking about





Hay crop

Much of the UK has had a lower hay crop this year owing to the dry spring and summer, which has pushed prices up. Equestrians are urged to plan ahead; there is still surplus from the 2024 cuts, and the hay cut this year has tended to be of exceptional quality, but supplies could become more scarce should there be a particularly bad winter. Expert advice includes grazing management, to maximise pasture and reduce the need to feed hay, and measures to minimise wastage.

Tough at the top

Scott Brash won showjumping’s richest prize, the C$5m (£2.7m) CPKC International grand prix presented by Rolex, at Spruce Meadows last weekend with superstar ride Hello Jefferson, and as it is one of the most prestigious grands prix in the world, a challenging course is to be expected. This year no combinations jumped clear in the second round and the class was decided by a jump-off of four-faulters. So when does too many faults become a problem? Does it add to the spectacle and prestige to make achieving a double clear so elusive? H&H showjumping editor Jennifer Donald investigates.

A star bows out

Superstar mare Jolene Hill is to retire aged 17, having won medals at all five championships she contested. Denmark’s Tobias Thorning Joergensen announced that Jolene was to bow out at the top, having won three medals at the para dressage European Championships last week. The Blue Hors Schufro Hit mare and Tobias also won two individual gold medals at the Tokyo Paralympics, at the World Championships in 2022 and at the 2019 and 2023 Europeans. “Now is the right time for her,” said Tobias. “I think she deserves to end with three medals for everything she’s done for me – and for para dressage in general.”

