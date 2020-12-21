The LeMieux Grand Prix Championships at Hartpury get underway at 12noon today (Monday 21 December) and you can watch all the action live for free via Horse & Country, so find out when your favourite partnerships will be in action below.

Thirty of Britain’s best dressage combinations will coming forward to compete in front of top judges Stephen Clarke, Sandy Phillips, Clive Halsall, Peter Storr and Isobel Wessels. You can join in the judging via the Spectator Judging app, which allows to submit your scores while you watch along with the live stream.

Grand prix dressage championship rider times

12.05 – Dan Greenwood riding Juliet Leighton’s Chevalier-O

12.14 – Paul Friday riding Christine Trendell’s Winston Bond

12.23 – Keith Robertson riding his own Boheme Af Sulstead

12.32 – Steph Croxford riding her own Mr Benn II

12.41 – Dannie Morgan riding his own Southern Cross Braemar

12.50 – Nathalie Kayal riding his own DHI Homerun

Break

13.08 – Megan Ingham riding Coral Ingham’s Wanadoo

13.17 – Jessica Dunn riding Jennifer Whitakker’s LG Alicante Valley

13.26 – Lucy Amy riding her own Rudy

13.35 – Becky Moody riding her own and Julie Lockey ’s Carinsio

13.44 – Alice Oppenheimer riding Sarah Oppenheimer’s Headmore Dirubinio

13.53 – Lisa Marriott riding her own Valucio

Break

14.38 – Sadie Smith riding her own Keystone Dynamite

14.47 – Amy Woodhead riding Emma Blundell’s Mount St John Kom Fairytale

14.56 – Alexander Harrison riding his own Diamond Hill

15.05 – Kate Cowell riding Audrey Lawrence and Christine Richards’ Samba Dancer

15.14 – Alice Oppenheimer riding Sarah Oppenheimer’s Headmore Davina

15.23 – Charlotte Dujardin riding her own Gio

Break

15.50 – Nicola Buchanan riding her own Half Moon Dark Magic

15.59 – Lewis Carrier riding his own Diego V

16.08 – Hayley Watson-Greaves riding her own WG Rubins Nite

16.17 – Becky Moody riding her own Famke PF

16.26 – Liz Diegutis riding her own Saskia Hit

16.35 – Nikki Barker riding her own and Vivienne Gleave’s Durable

Break

16.53 – Carl Hester riding Charlotte Dujardin’s En Vogue

17.02 – Sonnar Murray-Brown riding his own Erlentanz

17.11 – Emile Faurie riding Theodora Livanos’ Dono Di Maggio

17.20 – Charlotte Dujardin riding Emma Blundell’s Mount St John Freestyle

17.29 – Laura Tomlinson riding her own and Ursula Bechtolsheimer’s Rose of Bavaria

17.38 – Lara Butler riding Ursula Bechtolsheimer and Laura Tomlinson’s Rubin al Asad

18.05 Prize giving

"The championships will be a celebration for us all to bring a difficult and challenging year to an end"

The top 15 partnerships in today’s grand prix willgo forward to tomorrow’s Horse Health Freestyle. The first horse will be appearing in front of the judges around 11am on Tuesday 22 December and the combination with the highest combined score from the two tests will be crowned the 46th LeMieux National Champion.