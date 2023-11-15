‘Historic day for animal welfare’ as Government to ban live transport for slaughter





Welfare charities have welcomed the Government’s commitment to ban live export for slaughter, as a “historic day for animal welfare”.

The King’s Speech on 7 November, which set out the Government’s agenda for the next year, introduced the Animal Welfare (Livestock Exports) Bill, stating: “Now that we have left the European Union, we can end live animal exports, further strengthening our animal welfare protections and delivering on our manifesto commitment.”

H&H has reported on the Kept Animals Bill, which was introduced in June 2021, and would have clamped down on horse attacks by out-of-control dogs as well as ending live transport for slaughter. The bill had cross-party support but its progress slowed, and it was scrapped this summer. Equine charities were among those calling on the Government to make good on its promise, and when the bill was scrapped, food, farming and fisheries minister Mark Spencer added that individual measures from the bill would be taken forward and the Government “remains committed” to banning live exports for slaughter permanently.

The Government says the new bill will ensure animals are slaughtered domestically, in “high-welfare UK slaughterhouses” and prevent export to “unknown and likely lower welfare slaughterhouse conditions”.

The RSPCA was “thrilled” by the commitment.

The charity’s head of public affairs David Bowles said: “This is a historic day for animal welfare. After half a century of campaigning to see an end of live exports, we’re incredibly pleased that the UK Government has prioritised this – albeit as the only animal welfare issue taken forward in their programme.

“This King’s Speech, the last one before the [next general] election, is an acid test of the UK Government’s true commitment to animal welfare and we now urge them to make good on this promise, finally get this legislation over the line, and bring in a ban on this cruel and barbaric practice.”

A Defra spokesman told H&H: “As the highest ranked G7 nation when it comes to World Animal Protection’s animal protection index, the UK is a world leader on animal welfare and we are fully committed to maintaining and enhancing our strong track record.

“We recognise the long-standing public concern with livestock and horses being exported for slaughter and fattening. We are introducing the Animal Welfare (Livestock Exports) Bill to deliver our manifesto commitment to end this trade.”

