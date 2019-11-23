Times are changing as equestrian bosses mend their ways *H&H Plus*

There is “growing momentum” of bosses demonstrating good practice, it is thought, as good employment week heads towards its close.
The emphasis of the initiative (18-24 November) is on positive employment and support, and the Equestrian Employers Association (EEA) feels it is apt its 1,000th contract has been created.
The EEA’s online contract creator was developed to help bosses ensure they are compliant with the law.
